Asfordby FC juniors back in action

Asfordby FC arranged a mini tournament for their Under 8s Cobras and Vipers teams, inviting three teams from a Leicester-based club.

Parents and supporters were treated to 10 very close games before lunch was served up in the clubhouse.

Cobras manager Leon Elford said: “As we move into tournament season, I thought it would be useful to get some practice in.

“We have a great relationship with the other club who we’ve played a couple of times across the season and we wanted to do something to keep that relationship going.

“Having the children play on the main pitch was a great experience for them. At Asfordby we’re keen on developing our players to represent the club at every level, and I’m sure some of these children will go on to represent the club in the senior game.”

* The Asfordby FC Festival of Football returns on June 22 and 23 when more than 100 teams converge upon Asfordby Acres for a weekend of competitive and non-competitive youth football.

The weekend helps with fundraising for the village club, which is a registered charity, with proceeds going towards buying new kit and equipment for their 15-plus teams.

* Asfordby Cobras and Vipers move to seven-a-side next year and are looking for players to join their squad (current school Year 3).

The teams have an open training session on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm for new players to get involved.

The first session is free, and then costs £2.50 per week with no booking required. Just turn up and see Leon or Simon.