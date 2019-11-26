Asfordby FC in seventh heaven at County Hall

Asfordby FC moved into the Senior League top seven after outclassing a strong County Hall team on Saturday.

With the Hoby Road pitch still out of action, the fixture was reversed and played on the 3G at Saffron Lane.

Asfordby travelled without both Hollis brothers, Jake Dawkin, Simon Snow and Jack Baker, but turned in one of their best performances to beat the hosts 7-3.

“We were brilliant yesterday, said head coach Mike Hendey.

“There’s a belief developing that our way will bring us results as long as we stick together.

“My main message at half-time was that we’re at a point now where performances need to start equalling points.

“We’re well in that chasing pack with some very established sides around us who won’t drop many points so we can’t afford to drop our standards.

“We’ll train again on Tuesday and keep on this upwards curve.”

Asfordby started on the front foot, with Dean Copson going through one-on-one, but good defending forced him wide and the keeper made a fine save.

After a flurry of chances the pressure eventually told though as Matt Hendey exchanged a neat one-two with his brother Mike on the edge of the box before rifling the ball into the far corner.

Asfordby seemed lulled into thinking the game would take care of itself and County Hall took advantage.

An innocuous long ball had Asfordby looking for an offside that never came and conceded a soft penalty as Machin was bundled to the ground.

The spot-kick was dispatched, and moments later a sloppy pass was pounced upon and punished despite a good initial save by Tom Mortimer as County Hall turned the game on its head.

But Asfordby dug deep and Marcus Rowland restored parity after being sent clear by Liam Ambrose’s brilliant reverse pass.

The visitors were soon in front in a pulsating half as Copson’s cute pass sent Matt Hendey through one-on-one to round the keeper and slot in his second.

Yet the drama didn’t end there, and with Asfordby sitting deep, allowing County Hall to advance and equalise.

There was still time for a seventh goal before half-time when Mike Hendey collected a half-cleared corner and sprayed a pass to Lapworth whose low crosse was met by Harry Forfar whose deft touch found the far corner.

Asfordby were intent on more goals after the break, and Ambrose set the tone, running at Surridge who had no choice but to bring him down in the box.

Matt Hendey stepped up to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

Asfordby continued to press and good pressure from Copson and Matt Hendey allowed Mike Hendey to drive at the defence before crossing low for Ambrose to score a deserved goal.

The scoring was complete when Copson’s cut back from the touchline teed up Rowland for his second.

Asfordby: Mortimer, Felstead, Forfar, Randall, Wood, Mike Hendey, Lapworth, Rowland, Ambrose (c), Matt Hendey, Copson. Subs: Cowling (75), Griffiths (60), Johnson (70).