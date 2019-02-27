Asfordby FC in harmony as singer George Simpson joins club

Asfordby FC should soon be playing in harmony after singer-songwriter George Simpson became a team sponsor.

While bookings have limited his appearances on the pitch in recent years, particularly during the wedding season, George has also registered his services for Lee Mann’s side when available.

Asfordby were in need of a few extra playing resources on Saturday when they went down 5-1 at Thurnby Rangers in the Senior League Premier.

Travelling with just 11 players, the visitors fell behind but levelled after half-an-hour when Alex Johnson converted Simon Snow’s pull-back.

The game remained tight until the last 20 minutes when Thurnby opened the floodgates with four goals.

But on Tuesday evening, Asfordby turned their fortunes around with their biggest win of the season as Khalsa were thrashed 7-2 at Hoby Road.

The hosts started the game on the front foot with their fast, attacking football and went ahead when Snow got to the byline and produced a pinpoint cross for Johnson to finish superbly on the volley.

Snow was the architect again soon after when another cross from the right found Stephen Abbott at the far post to finish confidently.

Two became three when Kieron Clayton broke up play in the midfield and released Snow whose cross was turned in by a defender for an own goal.

Johnson’s powerful 20-yard half-volley then found the bottom corner before another drilled Snow cross forced a second own goal for a 5-0 lead.

Lewis Spencer made a stunning save to tip a Khalsa free-kick around the post, but a penalty put the visitors on the scoreboard before half-time.

The defence of Ridout, Forfar, A. Wright and debutant Myring comfortably dealt with the pace and trickery of the Khalsa forwards as the visitors came out strongly for the second half.

Spencer then produced another great save from a one-on-one before Asfordby wrapped up the game with two quick goals.

Lapworth netted with a solid header from a corner before Felstead got the goal his performance deserved.

Khalsa got a late consolation after a little complacency at the back, but Mann was delighted with the performance.

“The boys were absolutely fantastic and we caused them problems from all areas tonight, particularly down the flanks with Simon Snow and Jamie Felstead, on debut, causing their defence all sorts of problems.

“Khalsa boasted several players who had recently played in higher leagues, but they were no match for the work rate and passion shown by the boys tonight.”

Asfordby host Blaby and Whetstone on Saturday looking to claw back the gap to the teams above them. Kick-off is 3pm and entry is free.