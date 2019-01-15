Asfordby FC hit three, but ship five at Hathern

Have your say

Lee Mann suffered his first defeat as new Asfordby FC manager despite seeing his side hit three goals on the road.

After having the better of an encouraging goalless draw with Senior League high-flyers Saffron the week before, Asfordby were beaten 5-3 at Hathern on Saturday.

Liam Walton gave the hosts a fifth-minute lead, only for Kieran Foster to level 10 minutes later.

But Walton added a second just after the half-hour mark, and within two minutes Ryan Langdon had put the hosts in command with Hathern’s third.

Kieron Clayton gave the visitors hope going into the second half by reducing the arrears shortly before the break.

Walton completed his hat-trick just six minutes into the half, but Foster again pegged the hosts back with his second.

Asfordby had 16 minutes left to find an equaliser, but it was Hathern who claimed the vital eighth goal through Matt Jelley with seven minutes left.

The result left Asfordby rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division, 11 points behind fourth-bottom Friar Lane and Epworth.

There will be a reunion on Saturday when Asfordby host Sileby Town where Mann had served as assistant manager before his move to Hoby Road.

Kick-off is 3pm.