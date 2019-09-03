Asfordby FC hit for six in Leics Senior League opener

After Tuesday’s cup win, Asfordby FC travelled to Barlestone for their first Leicestershire Senior League game of the season on Saturday.

Barlestone were looking to get back on track after defeat and did so in clinical fashion with a 6-0 win.

Asfordby were missing Tuesday’s man-of-the-match Matt Hendey and striker Mark Cowling, with James Hollis and Mike Hendey coming back in.

Barlestone started quickly, and went ahead through a deflected effort which landed at the feet of their striker who finished from eight yards into the top corner.

Soon after it was 2-0 when Spencer’s clearance was lost in midfield and a speculative effort from near halfway looped over the keeper and in.

Asfordby closed ranks for the rest of the half and carved out some opportunities after good passages of passing play which just lacked the killer final ball.

Some marginal offside calls also didn’t help the Asfordby wingers run past Barlestone’s full-backs.

Asfordby came out rejuvenated after the half-time break, and with both teams looking to stamp their authority, the visitors looked the likelier scorers, creating more chances further up the pitch.

A defensive change at half-time and two more attacking changes during the second half showed Asfordby’s intent.

But as they pushed further forward they were hit on the break as Barlestone’s quick forwards exposed the gaps at the back to kill the game.

The result looks harsh, but there wasn’t a whole lot of difference between the two teams as new-look Asfordby look for time to gel.

On Saturday, Asfordby welcome early Premier Division high-flyers Allexton and New Parks at Hoby Road (kick-off 3pm).

Asfordby: Spencer, Snow, A. Wright (Randall), Forfar, Routen (Ledger), Lapworth, Baker, Hollis, Mike Hendey, Ambrose (c), Felstead (Rowland), Gilbertson, Griffiths.