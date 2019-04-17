Asfordby FC Gems sparkle to claim cup final glory

Have your say

Asfordby Amateurs Gems have capped a remarkable 14-month unbeaten run by winning the League Cup.

The Under 9s beat East Goscote 3-1 in the final to cement a 25-game unbeaten run in development and cup matches.

Team manager Pete Davies said: “It has topped off an unbelievable 14 months.

“I’d like to thank the parents, family and friends for all the support they’ve given in helping the team and club to achieve this.”

Asfordby expected a tough match against a strong, organised East Goscote team, but they started brightly with a couple of half-chances falling to Megan Hewitt.

Goscote’s goalie was on top form, pulling off a couple of good saves to stop Lily M.

With half-time approaching, Gems were piling on the pressure with continuous corners and finally broke the deadlock with a minute of the half left.

Anna Lord showed great desire and determination to drill the ball home from a corner that Goscote failed to clear.

The game started to open up in the second half, and Asfordby were awarded a penalty for a trip on Lily M.

She kept her cool to tuck away the rebound after the initial spot-kick was saved.

East Goscote never gave up and quickly pulled one back.

Elsie Davies twice had to be quick off her line, and was supported by some resolute defending from Betsy Abbott, Hallie Wade and Allie Love.

Gems were hanging on to their one-goal lead, but with seven minutes left, Lily M went on a thrilling run and beat the keeper with a precise finish to finally finish the game at 3-1 and give the team well-deserved silverware.

Gems: Elsie Davies, Allie Love, Hallie Wade, Betsy Abbott, Anna Lord, Lily Maguire, Megan Hewitt.