Asfordby FC fight back to earn Lutterworth draw

A second-half Mike Hendey free-kick earned Asfordby FC a good draw against a well-organised Lutterworth Town Reserves side on Tuesday evening.

Lutterworth started the game well and scored early on when a long ball was collected by their striker and put into the net from an angle.

Both teams struggled to make possession count after that, with Asfordby using the width of the pitch well, trying lots of through balls to the front runners and Lutterworth trying to get behind the defence of Harry Forfar and James Hollis.

A couple of changes towards half-time through minor injuries and a few more changes during the second half affected the flow of the game.

Asfordby took the game to Lutterworth in search of an equaliser.

Mike Hendey levelled with a free-kick, awarded after Jamie Felstead had made a good run from the right wing and was clipped outside the box.

Mark Cowling then had an opportunity well saved by the keeper as Asfordby piled on the pressure.

Cowling was put through on goal, but just put his effort wide before Steven Abbott also went close in search of a winner.

Lewis Spencer made a full-stretch save at the other end from a free-kick in the last five minutes to keep Lutterworth at bay as they also pushed for a winner.

Asfordby’s next pre-season outing will be next Tuesday when they take on Sileby Athletic at home.