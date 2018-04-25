Asfordby FC face defining week against title rivals

Have your say

Asfordby FC’s can get their promotion hopes back on track as they prepare to meet a trio of fellow Senior League Division One title challengers next week.

Facing a punishing late-season schedule after losing several weeks of matches to rain and snow, Asfordby went down 4-3 at mid-table County Hall on Saturday.

Benjamin Bridger struck twice and Leighton Nicholson also got on the scoresheet, but two second-half goals condemned Asfordby to their first league defeat since August.

Tuesday’s match against St Andrew’s Reserves was postponed and re-arranged for Saturday, May 19

This Saturday they travel to long-time leaders Rugby (ko 3pm) for the first in a series of five matches in 10 days.

In a pivotal week, Asfordby then host second-placed Thurnby Rangers at Asfordby Acres on Tuesday and third-placed Desford next Thursday (both kick-offs 7.30pm).

Asfordby lie fourth, 13 points behind Rugby Borough with three games in hand, and seven behind Thurnby with two games in hand.