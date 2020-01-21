Asfordby FC extend unbeaten Senior League run to eight

Asfordby made it six league games without defeat as they kept pace with the Senior League pacesetters with a 5-1 rout of Ellistown on Saturday.

With the game switched to the 3G surface at Charnwood, the match started at a frantic pace with Asfordby denied an early penalty after Liam Ambrose was put through by Dean Copson.

Jamie Felstead saw a chipped effort just over the bar, while Ambrose and Mike Hendey just missed the target from long-range, and Copson running through the Ellistown defence, but slotting the ball narrowly wide.

The visitors got forward well, but goalkeeper Tom Mortimer was equal to everything, including a free-kick saved well to his right.

Asfordby’s breakthrough came when Copson latched onto Dean Randall’s good ball over the top and placed the ball in the bottom corner.

Ambrose had the last chance of the half when Marcus Rowland swung a good cross in, but once more the effort was just off-target.

Asfordby kept up the pressure straight from the restart, delighting Steve Hendey and Pete Humphries on the sidelines.

Efforts came thick and fast from Mike Hendey and Copson, but the home side were then stunned by a fabulous effort from the halfway line which beat Mortimer and levelled the match.

But Asfordby quickly restored their lead when good passing play gave Mike Hendey the space to plant a 25-yard effort into the bottom corner.

Now in full flow, Matt Hendey went close and Harry Forfar firmly heading Copson’s cross just over the bar.

But there was daylight between the teams when Ben Lapworth collected a long corner, putting Felstead through to cross for Rowland whose left-foot strike from the edge of the box found the net.

Quickly needing a way back, Ellistown pushed forward, but were undone at the back when Rowland’s cross found substitute John Love who added a confident first-time finish.

It was a fine comeback goal for Love, playing his first minutes since May after injury.

Copson capped a fantastic second half, taking the ball past two defenders to score his second of the afternoon.

The 5-1 win lifted Asfordby up to seventh, and within three points of the top five.

ON Saturday they head to unbeaten leaders Allexton and New Parks (ko 3pm) before returning to Hoby Road on Tuesday to host Thurnby Rangers (ko 7.30pm).

Asfordby: Mortimer, Rowland, Felstead (Love) Forfar, Randall, Lapworth, Baker, Mike Hendey, Matt Hendey, Ambrose (c), Copson.