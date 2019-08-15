Asfordby FC experiment in pre-season Sileby defeat

Have your say

A much-changed Asfordby FC Seniors were beaten 3-1 at home by Sileby Athletic on Tuesday evening.

The seniors made lots of changes to get minutes into legs and try different formations ahead of their delayed season kick-off on August 27.

Jack Baker had a busy time in midfield EMN-190815-092542002

Levi Routen gave Asfordby the lead early on after flicking in a corner and the host maintained their momentum with some good forward play.

But Sileby held their defensive line to good effect, catching Asfordby offside a few times, and then equalised after an error from a backpass.

This gave the visitors the impetus to push forward themselves, hitting the post and then taking the lead shortly afterwards.

Asfordby pushed forward in the second half and went close on a number of occasions.

Mark Cowling came closest to an equaliser after good play down the right wing, with the resulting effort going narrowly wide.

They were also denied a penalty when Liam Ambrose cut in from the left and slotted the ball through to the middle.

Jack Baker was everywhere in the middle, covering just in front of the defence and pushing forward to aid attacks.

But as Asfordby changed to a more attacking formation, Sileby found a gap at the back to add their third goal of the evening.