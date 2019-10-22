Asfordby FC Development up to third with East Leake win

Asfordby FC Development moved up to third in North Leicestershire league Premiership as they bounced back to beat East Leake Robins on Saturday.

Having been shaded by league leaders the previous weekend, Asfordby began well, but a playing surface made tricky by heavy rain did not suit Asfordby’s normal passing game.

Tom Atherley sends in a cross EMN-191022-125331002

Both defences looked strong, but the hosts broke the deadlock when Rhys Hill had a shot blocked following an Alex Johnson free-kick, and Martin Wesson put the loose ball away.

East Leake looked to their wingers to break down the Asfordby defence and got their reward before half-time with a close-range equaliser.

A tactical change at the break saw Hill move to the wing to inject some pace against the East Leake full-backs.

But scrappy play in midfield saw challenges flying in, and both teams had a player sent off for an off-the-ball altercation following a challenge on the halfway line.

East Leake pressed, but the Asfordby defence held firm, while the keeper pushed a good strike around the post which had looked destined for the top corner.

Asfordby had to wait to make the impact they had been pushing for.

Tom Atherley was fouled on the edge of the area after some intricate footwork, and captain Danny Hulett stepped up to send the free-kick under the wall and into the bottom corner.

Atherley dinked a ball over the East Leake defence for substitute Marcus Rowland who rounded the keeper and finished from an angle for 3-1.

East Leake pushed forward with intent in the last five minutes and reduced the arrears when their number nine got behind the defence and cut the ball back into the middle where an unfortunate deflection off an Asfordby defender made it 3-2.

Asfordby Development host Kegworth Imperial at Hoby Road on Saturday (ko 2pm).