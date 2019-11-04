Asfordby FC Development test higher league Ingles in County Cup

Have your say

Asfordby FC Development went out of the County Intermediate Cup after a brilliant performance at Senior League side Ingles Reserves.

The visitors started slowly on the 3G pitch at Wreake Valley and Ingles capitalised, pouncing on a defensive error to beat the keeper at his near post with a ferocious shot from an angle.

The crosses rain in on the Ingles goal EMN-190411-180412002

That seemed to give Asfordby the kickstart they needed as the passing improved, using the wingers to run past the Ingles defence.

Leon Watson went close when he rounded the keeper and saw his effort cleared off the line before Asfordby equalised.

Tom Atherley was quickest to react when a shot looped off a defender and finished at the far post.

But Ingles were back in front just before half-time when a counter-attack found a gap in the Asfordby defence.

Simon Atherley’s side began the second half brightly with great interplay moving the ball into good forward positions.

The forwards started taking the shots that had been lacking in the first half, with Alex Johnson’s 20-yard effort forcing a superb save by the Ingles keeper.

As the rain fell so did the crosses as Asfordby got into some great situations.

They finally got their reward when captain Luke Howitt latched onto a clearance to equalise from the edge of the box.

A mix-up between defender and keeper was Asfordby’s undoing shortly after as the hosts were presented with an opportunity to put the ball into an empty net.

The visitors went searching for a third equaliser, with Danny Hulett and substitute Rhys Hill going closest, but Ingles closed the game out to go through to round three.

But the Development Squad had shown ability to go up against strong, higher division sides and compete.