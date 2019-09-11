Asfordby FC Development make explosive start

Asfordby FC’s Development side, fresh from back-to-back promotions made a winning debut in the North Leicestershire Premier League at Loughborough United on Saturday.

The team gave debuts to four players, but it was a familiar face in Charlie Richards who stole the headlines with a hat-trick in a 4-0 win.

The win was capped by a fantastic solo goal from Luke Howitt.

Manager Simon Atherley said: “To come away to a very experienced Loughborough side on the opening day wouldn’t have been our first choice of fixture, but credit to the lads, we have worked on getting out of the blocks really quickly in pre-season and it paid off.

“We have added a bit of steel to the side over the summer to compliment our fast tricky players and the whole package worked well first time out.

“There will be tougher challenges to come in this league, but overall we are happy with this result and I’m particularly happy for Charlie.

“He spent most of last season out with knee ligament damage and struggled a bit at the end of last season, but looks back to his best and is an asset to any side in this form.”

Asfordby welcome Woodhouse Imperial to Hoby Road on Saturday (ko 2pm).

Asfordby: Barrett, Wesson, D. Hulet, Cox, T. Hulet, Perkins, Simpson, Howitt, Hill, Atherley, C. Richards, Sharp, J. Richards.