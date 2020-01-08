Asfordby FC Development keep pace with Premiership leaders

Tom Atherley’s winner allowed Asfordby FC Development to keep pace at the top of the North Leicestershire League.

The young side opened 2020 with a 1-0 home win over Shepshed Amateurs to stay level on points with Premiership leaders Falcons.

Shepshed went closest in the first half as both teams found it difficult to find any rhythm on the Hoby Road playing surface.

The visitors defended well to hold back Asfordby attacks and limit them to half-chances, their best coming when Charlie Richards saw an effort well blocked by the keeper.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Rhys Hill firing the ball over the bar after a good run.

The game was screaming out for a moment of quality and it finally arrived when Tom Atherley linked up with Richards to go through on goal and send a low shot under the keeper.

Atherley then set off on a run from halfway when a Shepshed corner was cleared, but was caught by the defender before a final effort went to Richards who shot straight at the keeper.

Asfordby next head to unbeaten Thringstone MW on Saturday (ko 2pm).