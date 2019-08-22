Asfordby FC Development impress in eight-goal friendly win

Asfordby FC Development put together a comprehensive performance in their latest friendly against Bottesford FC Reserves.

Luke Howitt opened the scoring with a wonderful free-kick, and further goals from Danny Hulett, Leon Watson and Linford Harris made it 4-0 to the hosts by half-time.

Asfordby FC Development impressed against Bottesford Reserves EMN-190822-163108002

Harris then scored a second half hat-trick, while current Melton Times Footballer Of The Year Charlie Richards added a well-taken strike to round off a superb 8-0 win.

Development manager Simon Atherley said: “I’d like to thank our friends at Bottesford for making the trip over at short notice.

“The level of football we played against Bottesford was on a different level to anything we have enjoyed over the previous two seasons in senior football.

“The new additions have fitted in seamlessly and have pushed the younger lads onto a higher standard.

“In previous seasons we have always carried an attacking threat, but we were never clinical and our game management was a bit suspect, now with Ricky Cox, Jake Perkins and Jon Tature, we have players who can genuinely control the game, while up front Linford Harris gives us an extra dimension.”

Formed in 2017, the Development side have been promoted in both of their seasons and will play in the North Leicestershire League Premiership next season.

They kick off their campaign at Loughborough United on Saturday, September 7 and host their first match at Hoby Road seven days later.