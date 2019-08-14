Asfordby FC Development hit five in latest friendly win

Asfordby FC Development continued their winning pre-season form with a strong victory at home to Aylestonians in challenging conditions on Saturday.

Howitt finished off a team move before teeing up Atherley for a long-range strike, and Tature also found the net in a man-of-the-match display on his return.

The visitors replied with two good individual goals, but Rhys Hill came off the bench to score twice after the break and cap a 5-2 win.

Development manager Simon Atherley said: “We have tried to mix up our opponents in pre-season, so we have played very technical teams and teams that we knew would play a more physical game.

“Aylestonians came to us on the back of seven wins and we knew they would be high on confidence.

“Our game plan was to continue our pre-season strategy of putting teams on the back foot very early in the game using our flying wingers and this paid dividends for us again.

“Our shape remained disciplined which helped us to see out the game, along with an excellent save from Barratt at a crucial time, and young Hill was exceptional.”