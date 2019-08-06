Asfordby FC Development hit five against Uppingham

Asfordby FC Development Squad continued their pre-season programme on Saturday at home to Uppingham Town Reserves.

A double from Hill, allied to goals from Atherley, Laughlan, and Howitt gave Asfordby a 5-3 win as they prepare for life in the North Leicestershire League Premiership.

Manager Simon Atherley said: “We have been working on getting off to flying starts in games – we have some real quality in the front 6 players and we’re asking them to dominate the opening periods.

“We shifted the ball really quickly and effectively in the opening period and we gave a good Uppingham team very little opportunity in the first 45 minutes.

“This was the first pre-season game where the majority of the starting team got 90 minutes and that showed a little bit in the final 20 minutes, when we lost a bit of shape and looked short of match fitness, but overall it was a good outing for the boys.”

He added: “Will Kirk again did well and is looking very comfortable at this level, and I thought the back four of Ricky Cox, Ellis Walker, Martin Wesson and Tom Hullet looked a very strong unit.

“These lads gave the front players a very stable platform to perform the way we know they can.

“The interplay between Atherley, Hill and Laughlan was conducted by Howitt who smashed in another long-range free-kick, while Hullet dominated midfield.”

Up next for Asfordby is another friendly against Sutton Bonington.

Their Premiership debut takes place on Saturday, September 7 at Loughborough United.