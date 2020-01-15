Asfordby FC Development go top of North Leics League

Asfordby FC Development went three points clear at the top of the North Leicestershire League as they inflicted a first defeat on Thringstone Miners Welfare on Saturday.

Asfordby made the trip looking for an improved performance from their fortunate win at home to Shepshed seven days earlier, and the Hoby Road side got off to a flying start.

Two goals in the opening 25 minutes seemingly put them in control, but Thringstone had other ideas and within 10 minutes had levelled the scores.

Asfordby restored their lead from the penalty spot, but again the home side caused problems, and the visitors also conceded a spot-kick which was well dispatched to leave the score 3-3 at half-time.

Development manager Simon Atherley made a tactical change at the break, giving Asfordby more structure for the second half.

They hit the front for a third time with 20 minutes left and controlled the game, adding a clinching fifth goal five minutes from time.

Asfordby, on the back of two successive promotions, have lost just once this season and will look to continue their good run at FC Coalville on Saturday.

Scorers: Matt Pond (2), Adam Lauchlan, Luke Howitt, Tom Atherley.