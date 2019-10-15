Asfordby FC Development comeback falls short against leaders

Have your say

Asfordby FC Development came within a whisker of completing a stunning comeback against league leaders Falcons FC in a nine-goal thriller on Saturday.

Falcons started strongly and their quick forward play put Asfordby’s defence straight on the back foot.

Adam Lauchlan in possession for Asfordby EMN-191015-150612002

An early one-goal lead soon turned to two and then three as the Falcons attack found space behind Asfordby’s back four.

Danny Hulett was moved from defence to midfield with Martin Wesson moving from the right of defence into the centre, a change which encouraged a more attacking style.

They began to put pressure on the Falcons goal and Linford Harris scored Asfordby’s first after a good through ball, slotting it past the keeper from an angle.

But Falcons then caught out Asfordby’s higher defensive line out to score their fourth before Harris missed a one-on-one chance just before the break.

Rhys Hill stretches to cross EMN-191015-150602002

Going in 4-1 down at half-time Asfordby knew they had to come out and attack and that’s just what they did.

Good work from Harris on the edge of the area opened up space for Mark Cowling to score his first for the Development Squad.

Tom Atherley’s dangerous corner was then flicked clear only for Adam Lauchlan to dink a cross back into the middle for Cowling to head in his second.

Asfordby suffered injuries to both captain Luke Howitt and defender Ricky Cox, replaced by Leon Watson and Josh Richards.

Falcons pushed forward and were awarded a penalty after a challenge near the edge of the box which they converted to go 5-3 up.

Rhys Hill then came on for Atherley, adding pace going forward in the closing stages.

Asfordby continued to push forward and earned a penalty after a chipped pass forward was handled in the box.

Cowling converted to complete his hat-trick, and Asfordby almost got their equaliser right at the death when man-of-the-match Hulett threw himself at a cross and narrowly headed wide.

Asfordby Development welcome East Leake Robins to Hoby Road on Saturday for a 2pm kick-off.

Asfordby: Barratt, Wesson, Cox (Richards), Danny Hulett, Herbert, Perkins, Howitt (c) (Watson), Lauchlan, Cowling, Atherley (Hill), Harris.