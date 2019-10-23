Asfordby FC county cup journey ended by higher-league Ashby

Asfordby FC hopes of a Senior County Cup upset and a quarter-final were ended by Ashby Ivanhoe’s second-half fightback on Tuesday evening.

The Senior League side led their higher-ranked opponents at half-time, but Ashby hit five goals without reply after the break to ease through to the last eight.

Both sides began well in attack, with Jamie Felstead making his pace count from right-back to overlap and put crosses in, but solid defence restricted them to half-chances.

Matt Hendey made some dangerous runs on the left as Asfordby attempted to use their strengths to unsettle Ashby.

And the hosts broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break when Mark Cowling flicked a pass to Mike Hendey who ran on and fired the ball into the top-right corner.

Asfordby saw the half out with good passing between defence and midfield as Ashby tried to push forward.

Ashby were level just five minutes into the second half when Sam Grouse dispatched a penalty following a challenge near the byline.

The hosts pushed forward to restore their lead, with Matt Hendey going closest as he forced the keeper into a good save.

But Ashby then turned on the quality in a devastating five-minute spell and found the gaps they’d been searching for to score three times.

They added a fifth 10 minutes later when Rowell was allowed a free run from the back post to head in a corner.

Asfordby kept pushing for another goal, with Ben Lapworth and substitute Marcus Rowland going close with half-chances.

Despite defeat the hosts had shown their ability to mix it with very strong sides in he first half, and even when the game was lost the spirit remained to go for goal.

Asfordby: Kirk, Felstead, Snow, Forfar (Gilbertson), Hollis, Lapworth, Mike Hendey, Johnson (Rowland), Cowling (Wright), Ambrose (c), Matt Hendey.