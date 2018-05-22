Asfordby FC clinch promotion with nerveless final-day victory

Asfordby FC Poachers clinched promotion with victory in their final match of the season on Sunday.

Poachers knew they needed a win to take second place, and straight from kick-off the midfield of Hill, Swann, Ball, Mee and Dolby went straight on the attack.

Halliday won possession and set Hill away down the wing, beating their defence to cross for Dolby to tap in the opener within the first minute.

Ratby came back at Asfordby, but the defence of Brown, Atton, Taft, West and Halliday soaked up the pressure, and keeper Cook smothering any chances.

Asfordby made some early changes with Eldred and Rowe replacing Dolby and Ball, and Rowe got straight into the action, hustling the Ratby defence and forcing a good save with his first shot.

Asfordby continued to pressure, with Mee hitting the post and seeing his rebound saved, and made it 2-0 on the counter-attack.

Atton used his strength to break up an attack and his clearance sent Rowe away who battled his way through the Ratby defence and placed a sweet finish in the top corner.

Asfordby made some changes for the second half to keep the team fresh in the heat as Liddington, Ball and Smith came on for Mee, Brown and West.

The game slowed down slightly in the intense heat, but Rowe had several chances, one cleared off the line and another just wide.

All of the Poachers continued to give their all and battled for every ball.

Final changes saw Dolby, Mee, Brown and West return to the fray, and Asfordby capped a brilliant season, and guaranteed second place, with a third goal when Dolby won the ball and put Hill through to calmly slot past the keeper.