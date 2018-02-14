Asfordby FC claim spoils in Senior League derby

Have your say

With badly-timed and persistent rain once more scuppering much of the local football calendar, a few of our sides did at least manage a game.

Asfordby FC hosted Holwell Sports Development last Tuesday evening in a re-arranged Senior League clash and came away with the derby spoils.

After a goalless first half on a freezing evening, goals from Junior Gaskin, Tyler Haynes and Jake Robson gave the hosts a 3-1 win, with Nicolas Andrews replying for Holwell.

The win kept Asfordby fifth in Division One, but just five points off second spot and with games in hand on all of the teams above them.

The only action in the North Leicestershire League on Saturday came in Division Three where Wymeswold Reserves maintained their 11-point lead and their unbeaten record.

Matthew Garner, Samuel Kee and Joe Loseby all hit doubles in an 8-1 thrashing of second-bottom Mountsorrel.

But Asfordby’s second string kept pace in second place with a 5-3 win at Bottesford Reserves.

Jamie Felstead’s hat-trick proved the difference, with Charlie Richards and Jack Bullimore also finding the net for the visitors.

Benedict Cullen (2) and Andy Daybell were on target for Bottesford.