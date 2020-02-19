Asfordby FC chiefs call for strong Senior League finish

Asfordby FC manager Lee Mann wants his side to mount a late-season push and end a stop-start Senior League campaign on a high note.

With 13 games left in a season badly-affected by the weather, Asfordby’s senior team sit seventh in the Premier Division, a big improvement on last season’s second-bottom finish.

“I expect us to keep working hard and looking to improve every week in training and on the pitch,” said Mann.

“We’ve shown that we have made ourselves hard to beat, resilient and have the quality to match anyone in this league and I want to see us keep pushing till the end.

“Mike (Hendey) and I demand a lot of the players, as they do themselves, so if we keep this momentum going I expect us to be right in the mix come the end of the season.”

Head coach Mike Hendey added: “We’ve got a real opportunity to ruin the party for some of the more established sides.

“I don’t think we are a secret anymore - teams know they’ll get a game from us.”

Asfordby continued to strengthen over the summer, but supporters may have been forgiven for having a familiar sinking feeling after losing their league opener 6-0 at Barlestone and then getting thumped 7-1 at home by leaders Allexton.

But form improved quickly, and a run of one defeat in their last 100 in the league - again versus runaway leaders Allexton - has brought them within five points of the top-four

‘I think overall we’ve had a solid start,” Lee added.

“Ignoring our first two results where we were finding our feet as a new team, we’ve been competitive in every game.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for the players and we are just about settling in with our regular 15/16.

“Our current form shows how far we’ve progressed and we know we have a good platform to build on.”

There is plenty of encouragement in the camp, particularly for next season if they can keep their squad together, but Hendey still believes his side are capable of more.

“We’re sitting seventh in February and if you’d have asked me about that in August I’d have bitten your hand off,” he said.

“But I look at the games that we’ve drawn or lost and there’s that feeling of what might have been.

“Cottesmore away where we lost 4-3, but played some incredible football, Hathern away where we drew 3-3, dropping goals when we’d dominated and Thurnby at home which was a very similar story.

“However there’s a pattern to those games and that’s what you look for.

“We dominated the ball so well in those games and in hindsight you realise that we’re learning and it’s only in difficult moments you can do that.”

Their progress has seen them shortlisted for the Team of the Year honour at next week’s Melton Times Sports Awards, while skipper Liam Ambrose is up for Footballer Of The Year.

“Liam is an experienced player and our captain which shows how much we value him,” said Mann.

“It’s great to see his hard work and ability get the recognition it deserves.

“And for the team this is great recognition for all the hard work and hours Mike and I have put in, but also the lads collectively.”

Hendey added: “We operate in a very different way to our main local rivals with much smaller resources.

“Lee and I have tried to create an environment that players want to be a part of and I think that’s been a major factor in our success and how we’ve attracted such a great group.”