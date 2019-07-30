Asfordby FC bosses pleased with pre-season progress

Asfordby FC again tested themselves against higher league opposition as they hosted Harborough Town on a sweltering Thursday evening.

The village side, who will begin their Senior League campaign in mid-August, were narrowly beaten 2-1 by opponents who were just nine days away from starting their United Counties League campaign.

Liam Ambrose was on target for the hosts at Hoby Road, while goalkeeper Lewis Spencer was their man-of-the-match.

”You can clearly see the hard work they are putting in on the training ground is coming to fruition and taking shape in the games, said manager Lee Mann.

“Last night’s game showed how far we’ve progressed, in only our fourth week together.

“To test themselves, and our methods against such a strong opposition shows how it’s all coming together nicely.

“The quality in our play, both on and off the ball was pleasing to see and will only get even better as we navigate through the second half of our pre-season programme.

“There’s a wonderful buzz around the group and we’re building momentum together.”

Head coach Mike Hendey added: “In midfield we looked solid again.

“Jack Baker was superb and Matt Hendey and Jamie Felstead couldn’t have worked any harder.

“Even after 80 minutes in the heat, Jamie still had the presence of mind to almost score an audacious 45-yard lob.

“My first coaching goal was to create a defensive shape that would give us the platform to spring our attacks from.

“Last night we saw that work start to pay off, so in the coming weeks we’ll be looking at how we turn our possession into goals and becoming more fluid with our movement off the ball.”

* Asfordby FC Development stepped up their preparations for the upcoming season with an impressive 8-1 home win against Old Aylestone on Saturday.

Laughlan scored twice, backed up by goals from Cox, Howitt, Harris, Ketteringham, Kirk and Perkins.

Manager Simon Atherley said: “The team did really well today and I’m particularly pleased with the way the new lads have come in and slotted straight in.

“Jake Perkins came into the side today and looked like he had played for us for years.

“We made plenty of changes to get all the lads some game time and I was really happy for Will Kirk, one of our under 17 players, who has stepped up brilliantly in training over the last few weeks and took his goal really well.”