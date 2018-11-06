Asfordby FC back in Senior League bottom three after Rugby defeat

Have your say

Asfordby FC were brought down to earth on Saturday when their unbeaten Leics Senior League run came to an end against promotion-chasing Rugby Borough.

Jon Allsop’s side went into the game on a four-match unbeaten run in the league, but were well beaten 4-0 at Asfordby Acres by Borough who were promoted to the Premier with Asfordby last term.

Asfordby dropped to 14th and their tough run if fixtures continues at league leaders Thurnby Rangers on Saturday. Kick-off 3pm.

Division One leaders FC Wymeswold were in county cup action, looking to maintain their blistering start to the season.

But they came unstuck for the first time this campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Uppingham Town in round two of the Saturday Intermediate Cup.

A goal in each half took the Peterborough and District League side through.

The only Division One match of the day saw bottom side Holwell Sports Reserves suffer a narrow defeat at home to fellow strugglers Anstey Town.

Luke Holyoake’s goal was enough to give the visitors a 1-0 win.