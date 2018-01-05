Asfordby and Wymeswold set for County Cup quarter-finals

Have your say

Asfordby FC and Wymeswold will be gunning for places in the last four of the County Intermediate Cup on Saturday.

The village teams are straight into knockout action after their winter breaks with Asfordby hosting North Kilworth and Wymeswold at home to Glenfield Town in the quarter-finals.

Asfordby sit fourth in Division One of the Senior League, while North Kilworth are vying for the Leicester District League Premier Division title - and promotion to the Senior League - and lie third.

The other tie pits North Leicestershire League title-challengers Wymeswold against Glenfield who are second-bottom of the District League Premier.

Wymeswold Reserves are also one win away from the semi-finals of the County Saturday Vase and travel to AFC Andrews.

All ties kick off at 1pm.