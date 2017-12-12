Asfordby and Wymeswold handed home ties in county cup quarter-finals

Have your say

Wymeswold and Asfordby FC were both handed home quarter-finals against District League Premier opposition as Leicestershire and Rutland FA made their county cup draws last week.

The last eight of the Saturday Intermediate Cup sees Asfordby host title-chasing North Kilworth, and Wymeswold entertain Glenfield Town on Saturday, January 6 (kick-off 1pm).

Queniborough will also be at home in the semi-finals of the Saturday Trophy as they take on Shelthorpe Dynamo on Saturday, February 3.

And in the Saturday Vase quarter-finals, Wymeswold Reserves visit AFC Andrews on January 6 (ko 1pm).

But Melton Town are yet to find out who they will face in the semi-finals of the Jelson Homes Senior Cup.

Also in the hat are East Midlands Counties League high-flyers Anstey Nomads, and Midlands League sides NKF Burbage and Heather St Johns.