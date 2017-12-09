Asfordby Amateurs see the light thanks to Samworth Brothers grant

The future looks brighter for Asfordby Amateurs Ladies, Girls’ and Inclusive Football Club after receiving almost £5,000 for new floodlights.

The Hoby Road-based club received £4,626 from the Samworth Brothers Sports Opportunity Fund to buy portable floodlights to help extend their winter training hours.

Samworth Brothers Sports Opportunity Fund chairman Stephen Draisey said; “We are delighted to be able to support such a thriving and active local sports club in the Melton area.

“The fund is particularly focused on helping young people extend their life skills through participation in sport.

“We have been very impressed with how Asfordby Ladies are encouraging more young people, particularly girls, to enjoy and learn through sports activity.”

Amateurs chairman Sharon Reason said: “Having this facility at our club, and the lights being portable means we can ensure the playing surface is kept to its best, and the club can train in the evenings during the week.

“A special thank-you to Donna Summerland and Jade Poyzer who both helped with the application, and coach and play at AALGIFC. Without their help this would not have been possible.”

The football club offers football to all, and anyone interested in joining should email Sharon at sharon@aalgifc.co.uk

* The fund supports the social and economic development of Samworth Brothers’ local communities by helping young people develop confidence, self-esteem and better life skills through sport.

For further information contact sportsopportunityfund@samworthbrothers.co.uk