Asfordby Amateurs seal league title in second season

An Asfordby girls’ football team has burst onto the scene by winning their league in only their second season.

Sunday’s 6-0 win over Cosby gave Asfordby Amateurs Under 14s the crown with an unbeaten record, having formed just two years ago and finished a creditable fourth in their debut campaign.

But this year they kicked on, winning seven and drawing three of their 10 matches.

Team coach Richard Metcalfe said: “They fought for their right to be the best and got it!

“The girls played hard and didn’t drop their heads through the season, giving them the strength to win the league without a loss.”

Hosting Corby at Hoby Road for their last league game of the season, they didn’t disappoint despite a slow start.

Substitute Kyia came on and opened the scoring for a 1-0 lead.

The visitors fought and had their chances, but it gave Asfordby the push they needed to add to their lead, with goals from Grace, Maria, Ruby and Ella.

The home side eventually settled for six, but could have scored more, with Amber seeing a shot hit the post, and Ruby hitting the crossbar with a strike with her weaker foot.

Squad: Hope, Sophie, Mille, Leah, Amy, Ella, Amber, Ruby, Sarge, Maria, Kyia, Loz, Louise, Grace.