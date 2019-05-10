Asfordby Amateurs Ladies face title rivals in cup final

Asfordby Amateurs Ladies will be gunning for silverware on Sunday after reaching the final of the Leicestershire Women’s Senior League Cup.

Amateurs edged past Coalville Ravenettes 5-3 in a high-scoring semi-final last Thursday to set up a cup final date with Beaumont park who needed penalties to get past AFC Leicester in another rollercoaster tie.

The final will renew a familiar rivalry after the two teams fought it out for the Senior League title, with champions Beaumont finishing just five points ahead of Amateurs in second place.

Amateurs will be keen to improve their record against Park who inflicted two of Asfordby’s three defeats last season.

The final takes place at the Leicestershire and Rutland County FA’s Holmes Park headquarters with a 2pm kick-off. All support is welcome.