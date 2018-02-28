Asfordby Amateurs Inclusive through to People’s FA Cup regional finals

Have your say

Asfordby Amateurs Ladies, Girls and Inclusive FC made it through to the regional finals of the FA People’s Cup.

The club’s inclusive adult team travelled to Aylestone Park FC for the first round last weekend and ended the day unbeaten.

Playing against seven other teams in a league format, the team won six games and drew one to reach the final against Oadby and Wigston.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw 1-1, but Asfordby held their nerve to win the penalty shoot-out 3-2 and become Leicestershire champions.

The feat was even more impressive with half of the regular inclusive squad unavailable.

And it was a family affair for the Judsons with dad Trevor and sons Daniel and Adam all playing.

Youngest son Daniel was outstanding with several goals and a penalty in the crucial shoot-out.

The regional finals will be played in Birmingham on Sunday, March 25.

Club chairwoman Lone Millin said: “I’m very proud of the team and the coaches Heidi and Tyler who give up a lot of their time for the team, and it’s certainly paying off.

“Hopefully we can now get to the national stage.”