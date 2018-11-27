Asfordby Amateurs go top of Women’s Senior League with Syston rout

Have your say

Asfordby Amateurs went top of the Leicestershire Women’s Senior League with a thrashing of Syston Town on Sunday.

Michelle Kent hit five goals in the rout at Asfordby Acres, and Hayley Scholey struck twice in the 11-1 victory, which also saw Hannah Bloxsom, Victoria Smith, and subs Leah Radford and get on the scoresheet.

Hannah Smith bagged the consolation for Syston who remain bottom.

The win lifted Amateurs two points above overnight leaders AFC Leicester who slipped to their first defeat of the season against unbeaten Beaumont Park.

Asfordby, who have won nine of their 10 matches this campaign, travel to Allexton and New Parks on Sunday (kick-off 2pm).