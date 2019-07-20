Asfordby Amateurs FC girls’ tournament continues to grow

Have your say

With the Women’s World Cup still fresh in the mind, a record field of girls’ teams took part in Asfordby Amateurs Ladies and Girls FC’s annual schools football tournament.

A total of 16 teams lined up in two competitions, with 130 players taking apart, some making their football debuts.

Year 5 and 6 winners Stathern EMN-190718-165139002

Asfordby Captains Close School edged out Brownlow Primary School to win the Year 3 and 4 competition, while Stathern Primary School took the Year 5 and 6 honours from runners-up Churchill C of E School, Thurmaston.

Tournament organiser Peter Davies, of AALGFC, said: “It was great to see how well the tournament is growing.

“A special mention to Long Clawson Primary School, a village school who entered two teams, all new to girls’ football.

“It was great to see so many girls playing football who hadn’t played before and are improving and developing each game.”