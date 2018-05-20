Asfordby Amateurs cap promotion-winning season in style

Have your say

Asfordby Amateurs Girls Under 12s finished their season in top form with an 8-0 win away against Coalville Town Rookettes to clinch promotion.

The handsome win came courtesy of four goals from Maisie Drummy, taking her tally to 22 goals for the season, two from Maria Panayi and solo strikes from Sam Miller and Amy Cartwright.

Amateurs also claimed a 10th clean sheet of the season as they clinched runners-up spot in the Leics Girls’ Under 12s Green League.

Away wins against Mountsorrel and Coalville helped them finish eight points ahead of the third-placed side.

Asfordby won 11 of their 18 matches this season, while drawing four, a great achievement in only their second season together.

Team manager Jason Gamble said: “They have shown great determination and team spirit throughout the season.

“We would like to say a big thanks to all the parents and to the club for their support over the past year.”

Asfordby will now move forward in their development next season, going from seven-a-side to nine-a-side.