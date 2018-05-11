All change at Melton Town as manager Shane Jarram resigns

Groundbreaking changes are expected at Melton Town after manager Shane Jarram’s resignation after one season at the helm.

Jarram left the club in the wake of a club meeting on Wednesday evening, four days after the final match of the season; a 2-2 draw with Rushden and Higham at Digital Deadline Park.

The club’s board is due to meet tonight (Friday) with a big announcement expected about the club’s future.

Town ended a tumultuous second season of United Counties League football in 16th place in Division One following their ninth-place finish in their debut campaign.

The former Barrow and Rothley boss safely steered them away from any potential danger of the drop, but left his position after a run of seven defeats in their final 10 matches.

“I’m gutted to have to leave due to circumstances beyond my control,” he said, while thanking fans for their support.

A brief statement from the club issued today read: “Our manager has tendered his resignation as manager. We’d just like to thank Shane for all his efforts and commitment in what can only be described as a very turbulent season.”

Jarram joined the club last summer, initially as co-manager with Steve Hendey to ease the club through transition, but ill health forced Hendey’s planned retirement forward to the end of October.

The season began well and Town were well positioned in the top 10 at the end of September after four wins in an unbeaten six-match spell which also included victory in the club’s first-ever FA Vase tie.

The club continued to pick up some impressive results against leading sides in the division, and made a run to the county cup semi-finals under Jarram. But the team, hampered by regular changes in playing personnel, became plagued by inconsistency and failed to put together back-to-back wins in the league all season.

The run-in was particularly tough, with Town twice conceding six, as well as a 7-0 defeat at Huntingdon Town.

The news of Jarram’s departure was met with sadness by some supporters on social media.

One Twitter post read: “Such a shame. Kept the team up which is what was needed. Successful in that respect.

“Disappointed he’s leaving as I’m sure he could’ve gone on next season and achieved more.”