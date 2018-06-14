All change at Asfordby FC as chairman and secretary step aside

Simon Atherley has taken over as chairman at Asfordby FC after Andy Harrison decided to step down after three years in the role.

In a week of change, long-standing secretary Duncan Shelley also stepped down, but both will remain involved at the club.

Andy Harrison (front) and Duncan Shelley with fellow directors Dean Cook, Jamie Hill, Sarah Wilson EMN-180613-131333002

Atherley, a former vice-chairman and current manager of the senior Development side, has been with the club for 11 years and also organises the club’s annual Festival of Football.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to chair the club,” he said.

“Taking over from Andy who poured his heart and soul into Asfordby FC will be a difficult act to follow and on behalf of the club I’d like to thank him for all of his hard work over the past three years.

“The club has grown massively under his stewardship and he can be really proud of his achievements.”

He added: “Duncan has been at the club longer than me and the secretary’s job at a club with 19 teams is particularly difficult, so much so that we are looking to replace him with three people.

“The club can’t thank Duncan enough and we know he will stay in touch as his son remains a player with us.”

During Harrison’s time at the helm senior football was introduced at the club, and the number of young players also increased.

He also negotiated a lease agreement with Melton Mowbray Town Estate for the sports and social club.

Atherley said: “I want to build on the legacy that Andy has left us. We are now a strong community resource and we move forward with a larger group of committed directors.

“Our immediate aims are to secure funding to address our outdated 3G facility and to continue to support the growth in the number of young people playing sport.”