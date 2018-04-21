Addison impresses for Forest on the continent

Young Melton footballer Addison Isherwood will never forget his trip to the Netherlands with the Nottingham Forest Development Under 9s squad.

The free scoring young striker was picked to travel to Zutphen after impressing for a Nottingham Forest junior side.

The nine-year-old and his Forest team-mates played 12 games over three days in a Champions League style tournament in the Netherlands, winning 10 of those games to finish in second place overall out of 25 teams taking part.

Proud dad Adam said: “Not only Addison but the whole Forest team should be proud of themselves for what they have achieved.

“After a 14-hour coach journey to Zutphen and with just one day’s rest before three long days of football, they were all brilliant.

“The speed and quality of the football they played was fantastic to watch, especially when you consider they are only eight or nine years old.

“We are very proud of Addison and what he has achieved.

“It was a very special moment when he was made captain. The whole weekend was amazing.”

Adam joined Forest after being spotted by talent scouts while playing for Mowbray Rangers.