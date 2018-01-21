Everyone Active opens annual funding scheme for aspiring athletes

Have your say

Up-and-coming athletes in Melton are being given the opportunity to apply for funding from a local sports provider as part of its talent development programme.

Everyone Active is calling for aspiring sports stars to apply for funding and support through its Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme.

An online application form opened last week and will close on Friday, February 16.

The scheme helps local athletes to achieve their sporting potential by offering them access to high-quality training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

It has already supported more than 300 people on their sporting journeys, from grassroots competitors to Olympic medallists.

Successful candidates will be awarded with bronze, silver or gold sponsorship packages.

All athletes are provided with free access to Everyone Active’s centres across the country, and those on the higher tiers can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 for training and competition costs.

Athletes on the scheme are also given exclusive opportunities to join mentoring sessions led by some of Britain’s most influential sports stars.

Last year, scheme ambassador and Olympic medal-winning hurdler, Colin Jackson, hosted a session.

It is the third year Everyone Active, which operates Melton Sports Village and Waterfield Leisure Centre in partnership with Melton Council, has run the scheme, with more than £300,000 invested nationally in that time.

Applicants should visit www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now/ and fill out the online application form.

* For more information about Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions scheme, visit www.easportingchampions.com