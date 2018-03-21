Entries re-open for re-arranged Queniborough Fun Run

Organisers have confirmed the Queniborough Stomp fun run will now take place on Saturday, April 21, with entries now accepted until Tuesday, April 17.

Forms can be downloaded from the event’s Facebook page at Queniborough Stomp Cross Country Race, but entries already received remain valid.

The fun run was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 10, but frozen ground followed by waist-deep levels in the water crossing, swollen heavily by rain and thawing snow, forced organisers to cancel.

But the series did get under way at the second attempt as runners braved freezing conditions to compete at the re-arranged Thrussington leg.