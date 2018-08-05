England XI’s Dutch tour led by Barkby United cricketer Tom Flowers

Head coach Tom Flowers led the ECB England Learning Disability side on a five-day trip to the Netherlands last week.

Flowers, the director of cricket at Barkby United, took the team to Deventer Cricket Club where they were involved in a four-way round robin tournament against mainstream squads Netherlands Under 17s, Yorkshire U17 and Denmark U17.

Flowers became involved with the ECB England Learning Disability side in 2015 as assistant coach EMN-180108-083648002

The English side defeated Denmark, and had a close game against Yorkshire, but were outclassed against the hosts, many of whom have appeared in the Netherlands Under 19 squad, and are being lined up for the next U19 World Cup.

“The squad can be proud of their efforts over the five days, with temperatures hitting 37 degrees and three back-to-back 50-over matches,” said Flowers.

“The players no doubt learnt a lot by competing against three strong mainstream cricket sides, and to get an international win against Denmark was very pleasing.”

The tour comes before a busy winter schedule, starting in September, in preparation for next year’s INAS (International Federation for Intellectual Impairment Sport) Global Games, in Brisbane.