Saturday’s big County League derby between Egerton Park and Thorpe Arnold had to be abandoned after a player was seriously injured.

Thorpe had reached 143-9 when their number 11 Lewis Postle suffered a dislocated knee.

Egerton Park celebrate after removing Thorpe's top-scorer Kingsley Miller, off the bowling of Nick Watchorn, for 27 EMN-180717-121333002

Both sides looked after the player before for the ambulance arrived to take the injured player to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, but the Division Two match then had to be abandoned.

The Thorpe bowler was discharged and sent home on crutches later on Saturday night.