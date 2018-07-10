Egerton Park Seconds slip to defeat despite Simons maiden ton

Egerton Park Second XI came out the wrong side of a run feast on Saturday despite a maiden century from Simons.

Batting first away at Lutterworth, openers Pedlar and Simons again started briskly, putting on 34, but wickets soon fell and when Wells stroked one to the keeper, Park found themselves 45-3.

But this only made way for Simons and Tyler to put together a record Second XI partnership of 164 for the fourth wicket.

Between them they smashed 34 fours and one big six from Tyler as they ran the Lutterworth bowling ragged.

Tyler fell for 79, but Simon’s golden season finally brought him his first 100 as he finished on 124 not out.

A total of 251-4 at tea looked a good score, but Park very quickly started to chase leather as play resumed.

The introduction of Jeary helped slow the scoring, as he picked up three wickets, but despite two late wickets from the flagging Simons, Barber’s century saw Lutterworth home with more than five overs to spare.

Park: Pedlar 20, Simons 124*, Harris 0, Wells 0, Tyler 79, Haffenden 11*, Extras 18. Total: 251-4.

Lutterworth: 255-6.

Bowling: Anderson 9-0-47-0; Dover-Jacques 6-0-29-0; Harris 6-0-52-1; Jeary 11-0-57-3; Simons 7-0-57-2.