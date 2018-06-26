Egerton Park Seconds skittle depleted Barkby third team

Egerton Park Second XI made it three County League wins in a row with a comfortable success at home to Barkby United’s third team on Saturday.

An under-strength Barkby chose to bat first, but only Vadgama reached double figures.

All of their young cricketers batted well, but Anderson’s five wickets, and one each for Beeken and Harris, saw nine-man Barkby all out for 52.

It only took the in-form opening duo of Pedlar and Simons nine overs to knock off the runs, with Pedlar (37 not out), the more aggressive, while Simons remained unbeaten for the third Saturday running on 15.

The win moved park up to fifth in Division Seven East ahead of their trip to Whetstone on Saturday.

Barkby: 52.

Bowling: Beeken 8-1-25-1; Anderson 9-2-22-5; Harris 2-0-3-1.

Park: Pedlar 37*, Simons 15*, Extras 1. Total: 53-0.