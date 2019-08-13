Egerton Park Seconds keep pace with leaders in promotion race

Egerton Park CC Second XI remained firmly in the Division Seven East promotion race after a fine away victory at third-placed Lutterworth.

Bowling first, a wayward Creed was helped out with a fine spell into the gale by Dover-Jaques who was unlucky only to take one wicket.

The introduction of Harris saw two more wickets fall, with excellent catches from Tyler and Hoskinson, but it was Park’s ‘Mr Saturday’, Jack Anderson who once again ripped through the opposition.

He took 6 for 25 off his 10 overs, five of which where clean bowled into the gale.

Set 158 to win, Bates and Simons started well, putting on 39 before Bates fell.

Mold could only make three, bringing together Tyler and Simons to the scene of their record-breaking 164 partnership of last year.

This time they put on 65 before Tyler was caught for 30, but the platform was laid for Park to chase down the runs.

Creed’s golden duck was the only scare as Harris and Hoskinson both recaptured their form to power Park over the line with four overs to spare.

The result left them 11 points behind leaders Queniborough, and 12 clear of third-placed Billesdon ahead of Saturday’s home match with Birstall Village.