Egerton Park Seconds extend lead as Panchal leads run chase

Egerton Park CC Seconds remained top of County League Division Seven East after pulling off a well-paced run chase at Shree Sanatan on Saturday.

Park’s opening bowlers struggled, with Panchal wayward and Dover-Jaques finding the severe uphill slope a real challenge, but the introduction of Orridge and Harris saw the wickets start to tumble.

Orridge’s 10-over spell of 3 for 13 set the standard with Wade, Harris and the returning Dover-Jaques seeing off the tail to leave Park needing 138 for victory.

Simons set out his stall to see off the new ball, but when Panchal replaced Bates, the runs started to flow.

A quickfire 19 from Creed helped push Park closer as Panchal continued to accumulate runs, finishing a quality innings 78 not out.

Tyler’s late cameo helped Park over the line with three overs to spare.

Park started the day four points clear, but a second straight defeat for nearest challengers Queniborough Seconds, extended Park’s lead at the top to 12 points from new challengers Billesdon.