Egerton Park CC Seconds edge clear in promotion race

Egerton Park Second XI took another step closer to County League promotion on Saturday with a comfortable win at home to Fleckney.

Batting first, Simons and Bates again set a solid block for the team to feed off, and when they both departed, Panchal and Mold pushed the scoring rate up until a heavy shower delayed the game for 45 minutes.

With now only 35 overs to bat, Park’s middle order played aggressively, and a strong finish from Anderson and Haffenden saw the home side post 156 at tea.

After seven overs, Park were in control as Panchal took 3 for 6 in his first four overs.

The slow bowlers again contributed, with Harris finishing with figures of 3 for 20, Anderson 2 for 28, and Orridge 1 for 13.

Panchal was the chief wicket-taker, claiming 4 for 14 to see Park home by 55 runs.

A fifth straight win saw Egerton Park extend their lead to 12 points at the top of Division Seven East from Billesdon Seconds with two games to play.

Illston Abbey are 33 points adrift in third, and Queniborough Seconds are 44 points back, but have a game in hand.

Park head to Cosby Seconds on Saturday.