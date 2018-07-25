Egerton Park CC: Seconds chase falls short as wickets tumble

Have your say

Egerton Park CC Second XI suffered a disappointing end to a low-scoring County League clash at home to Asian Sports on Saturday.

Asked to bowl first in the Division Seven East match, Park quickly got among the wickets with Anderson striking early before Beeken took two in two balls.

A sharp run-out from Mold caused further damage before Woolcock’s first over saw him clean bowl three batsman withotu concedign a run.

When Wells and Wade then cleaned up the tail, Park were set just 115 to win.

The 10 overs before tea saw the home side lose early wickets, and after Tyler was stuck on the crease lbw, the tea score stood at 17-3.

After the break, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Mold looked good before he was run out by Beeken who tried to make amends with a well-crafted 25, but he eventually ran out of partners as Park were dismissed for 90.

Asian Sports: 114.

Bowling: Anderson 7-0-30-1; Beeken 6-1-15-2; Dover-Jaques 4-0-16-0; Woolcock 7-1-26-3; Wade 4-0-20-2; Wells 1-0-5-1.

Egerton Park: Bates 0, Pedlar 0, Wells 14, Tyler 2, Mold 21, Haffenden 4, Woolcock 0, Beeken 25, Anderson 8, Wade 4, Dover-Jaques 1*, Extras 11. Total: 90.