Egerton Park CC Seconds chase down Queniborough to go top

Egerton Park Second XI went top of a tight Division Seven East thanks to an impressive run chase at Queniborough Seconds on Saturday.

Having put the hosts in to bat first, Creed struck early to pick up two quick wickets.

But runs came at a brisk pace until veteran Harris found his line and length and started to run through the batting, clean bowling five of his six victims.

Beeken picked up the remaining danger man as Queniborough were bowled out for 166.

After a steady start, Park lost Pedlar for 11, but that was to be their only setback as Simons and Bates set about seeing Park home.

Bates dwarfed his previous best score with an unbeaten 56, while Simons (84 not out) dispatched some strapping sixes as the visitors won by nine wickets with seven overs to spare.

The result lifted them to the top, level on points with two other teams.

Queniborough: 166.

Bowling: Creed 6.4-2-16-3; Dover-Jaques 4-0-20-1; Anderson 4-0-28-0; Harris 10-1-46-6; Wade 3-0-32-0; Beeken 5-1-20-1.

Park: Pedlar 11, Bates 56*, Simons 84*, Extras 17. Total: 168-1.