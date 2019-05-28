Egerton Park CC Second XI fall short in University chase

Have your say

Egerton Park Second XI’s good run came to a stumbling end as they fell short at home to University of Leicester Staff on Saturday.

Starting the day top of County League Division Seven (East), Park bowled first, but Anderson and Dover-Jaques struggled to contain the opening pair.

Harris struck in his first over, but the hosts continued to leak runs.

The introduction of Wade and Jeary slowed the run rate and brought wickets as Wade took three in quick succession.

This led the way for Orridge to run through the tail with four wickets in a four-over spell and Park had dragged it back, restricting the visitors to 185-9.

With a fair score to chase after tea, Pedlar again fell quickly, but the in-form pair of Bates and Simons started to build a reply.

Bates fell LBW for 28, leaving Beeken (27) to up the run rate, but when he ran out Simons (22), wickets fell quickly.

Only Orridge (20) offered any resistance as Park were bowled out for 153, to fall 32 runs short.