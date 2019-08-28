Egerton Park CC revive promotion hopes with Shepshed win

Egerton Park First XI gave themselves an outside shot at promotion to Division One with victory over second-placed Shepshed on Saturday.

On a scorching day, skipper Charlie Madden elected to bat having won the toss, and openers Richard Bailey and Stuart Rose got them off to a great start.

The pair put on 69 in 14 overs before Bailey fell to a great catch for 26 just before drinks.

Rose and Glover continued to dominate as the hot weather began to take its toll on a Shepshed side which began to bicker among themselves.

Rose passed 50 and started upping the tempo with some big hitting, eventually falling for a superb 86 as he ran out of gas in the searing heat.

Glover continued to tick the runs over and completed a 50 of his own, but aside from skipper Madden’s cameo 17, there was little support as the new batsmen rightly tried to score quickly.

Park ended up on a good score of 241-9.

After tea, Shepshed set about the big total in aggressive fashion.

Losing opener Pepper for eight, bowled by a snorter from Glover, the visitors showed no interest in consolidating as overseas player Williams came out playing shots from ball one.

Shepshed kept up with the rate, reaching 63-1 in the 12th over, but when a rare error saw the dangerous Gibson chip a Henry Newton slower ball to cover, Park began to strangle the scoring.

A mix-up saw a collector’s item run-out from Rose, but with Australian import Williams at the crease, Shepshed kept in the game.

A fourth-wicket stand of 68 was broken in controversial fashion when Williams seemed upset at being given out LBW, a moment which saw both teams receive an official warning for behaviour.

Shepshed rallied late on with a 50 from Smith, who had earlier taken five wickets.

But it wasn’t enough as Park eased home by 15 runs to seal a great win, Glover adding figures of 4 for 42 to with his earlier 79 to cap another outstanding display.

Park remain seventh, but moved within 23 points of the second promotion place with three matches to play, starting with a trip to Kirby Muxloe on Saturday.

EPCC: Bailey 26, Rose 86, Glover 79, Madden 17, Beeken 1, Talati 0, Barber 4, King 2, Hoskinson 5*, Watchorn 0, Newton 3*, Extras 18. Total: 241-9.

Shepshed: 226-9.

Bowling: Watchorn 12-3-36-0; Glover 7-1-42-4; Newton 3-0-21-1; Madden 12-0-57-0; Talati 11-0-58-2.

* Park’s win over Shepshed inadvertently did crosstown rivals Thorpe Arnold a favour, limiting their losses after the Division Two leaders crashed to only their third defeat of the season at Houghton and Thurnby.

James Pepperdine’s four-wicket haul helped to bowl out Houghton for a modest 171, but the visitors were bowled out for just 75 in reply, skittled by Mohammad Meman (8 for 17), with only Myles Hickman (19) and Sam Pollard (18) reaching double-figures.

Thorpe’s lead was cut to a still-healthy 34 points from Ashby Hastings, and 45 clear of third-placed Loughborough.